OSCE monitors border area between Azerbaijan, Armenia
The OSCE monitored the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia on April 27, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told APA.
The monitoring held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative in Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district passed without incidents.
On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative Simon Tiller and Mikhail Olaru.
On the Armenian side, the monitoring was carried out by field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative Gennady Petrica and Martin Schuster.
News.Az