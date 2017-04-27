OSCE monitors border area between Azerbaijan, Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE monitored the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia on April 27, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told APA.

The monitoring held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative in Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district passed without incidents.



On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative Simon Tiller and Mikhail Olaru.



On the Armenian side, the monitoring was carried out by field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative Gennady Petrica and Martin Schuster.

