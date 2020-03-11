OSCE monitors contact line between Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ceasefire monitoring exercise held Wednesday on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office ended without incident.

The monitoring was carried out in the direction of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, the country's Defense Ministry reported.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Martin Schuster carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Mihail Olaru and Ognen Jovic will carried out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

News.Az

News.Az