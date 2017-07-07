OSCE PA accepts Azerbaijan's proposal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of the Armenian and Azerbaijani delegations made proposals on the introduction of additions to the draft resolution at the session.

Today's meeting of the Political Affairs and Security Committee of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Minsk discussed the draft resolution "on expanding cooperation and mutual trust in the region in the name of peace and prosperity of the OSCE".

The proposal of Armenian MPs to introduce a principle of the self-determination of peoples was rejected by the PA.

Two important proposals of the Vice-President of the OSCE PA, Azay Guliyev were adopted by the majority vote.

