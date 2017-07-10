OSCE PA approves draft resolution submitted by Azerbaijani MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani MP spoke about the role of multicultural values in the development of all countries in the world.

The draft resolution “Multiculturalism - the role of cultural values ​​in the development of democracy in the context of globalization”, submitted by member of the Azerbaijani delegation Tahir Mirkishili, was discussed at the 26th annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Minsk, Belarus, APA reported.



Addressing the discussion of the document, the Azerbaijani MP spoke about the role of multicultural values in the development of all countries in the world. He noted the importance of preserving multicultural values for the political, economic and democratic development of each country.



MP Mikrishili said he believes the draft resolution will help establish mutual trust in the OSCE region and ensure a safe life in the world.



Other speakers stressed the importance of this draft resolution, stating that the availability of the first such document among OSCE documents is an innovation in international legislation.



Later, the draft resolution was put to the vote and adopted.

News.Az

News.Az