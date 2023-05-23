OSCE PA delegation visits Azerbaijani Zangilan, following Baku conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) Margareta Cederfelt, President of the Parliament of Montenegro Danijela Durovic, Secretary General of the OSCE PA Roberto Montella, Deputy Speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas Jonas Jarutis, representatives of OSCE PA member states and international organizations visited Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district, Nrws.az reports.

Previously, they took part in conference on "Role of national parliaments in promoting security and stability through the green economy, transport coordination and sustainable development", organized by the Parliament of Azerbaijan and the OSCE PA, held in Baku.

News.Az