OSCE PA: Karabakh issue discussed at all sessions of the Assembly

"We planned to invite the ambassadors of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries to the winter session in Vienna."

The statement came from the Vice-President of the OSCE PA, Azay Guliyev.

According to him, the Karabakh problem is discussed at all sessions of the OSCE PA.

"Every time we introduce new initiatives. We planned to invite the ambassadors of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries to the winter session in Vienna. This issue is now being discussed. The Karabakh conflict is always on the agenda of our delegation, and we will return to this issue again and again," said Azay Guliyev.

He also voiced the opportunity to invite observers from the OSCE PA to the forthcoming presidential elections in Azerbaijan in 2018.

"It is too early to talk about this, but this possibility is being considered," the parliamentarian said.

