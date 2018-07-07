Yandex metrika counter

OSCE PA president hails cooperation with Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
OSCE PA president hails cooperation with Azerbaijan

President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Giorgi Tsereteli has hailed the organization`s cooperation with Azerbaijan as he addressed a meeting of the Standing Committee in Berlin.

He recalled his visit to Baku this March aimed at attending the Silk Road Support Group conference, AzerTag reports. Tsereteli shared his impressions of his meeting with senior officials of Azerbaijan, saying the organization and the country`s government enjoy mutual understanding.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      