OSCE PA president hails cooperation with Azerbaijan

President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Giorgi Tsereteli has hailed the organization`s cooperation with Azerbaijan as he addressed a meeting of the Standing Committee in Berlin.

He recalled his visit to Baku this March aimed at attending the Silk Road Support Group conference, AzerTag reports. Tsereteli shared his impressions of his meeting with senior officials of Azerbaijan, saying the organization and the country`s government enjoy mutual understanding.

News.Az

