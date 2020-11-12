OSCE PA president welcomes statement on cessation of hostilities in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli has said the statement on cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region is of crucial importance. The signing of the statement will also ensure the protection of civilians living in the conflict zone, he said.

Expressing his deep condolences over the casualties during the war, Tsereteli called on the parties to immediately begin the exchange of corpses and prisoners of war.

“I call on all parties to reaffirm their commitment to peace talks in order to ensure the safe return of IDPs and refugees, achieve a comprehensive settlement of the conflict and build a common future,” the OSCE PA President emphasized.

News.Az