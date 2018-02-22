OSCE PA special rep. for South Caucasus resigns

+ ↺ − 16 px

OSCE PA Special Representative on the South Caucasus Kristian Vigenin has resigned.

Vigenin announced his resignation when presenting his report at the winter session of the OSCE PA in Vienna on Feb. 22, Azvision.az reports.

Vigenin noted that at 12:00 local time today he appealed to OSCE PA President George Tsereteli for his resignation from the post of Special Representative in order for him to completely focus on the position of Rapporteur for the General Committee on Political Affairs and Security.

News.Az

News.Az