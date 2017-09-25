OSCE PA special representative meets with Azerbaijani IDPs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE PA special representatives viewed the conditions created for IDPs.

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly's Special Representative on the South Caucasus, Kristian Vigenin, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, met with IDPs from Zangilan and Jabrayil districts who are residing in Baku’s Masazir settlement, Tahir Mirkishili, a member of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE PA, told APA.



Kristian Vigenin is scheduled to have meetings at the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry today, at the Parliament and ADA University tomorrow.

News.Az

News.Az