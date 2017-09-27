Yandex metrika counter

OSCE PA special representative on South Caucasus to report on regional visit

Kristian Vigenin who started his visit to the region on September 24, has concluded a two-day visit to Azerbaijan.

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly's Special Representative on the South Caucasus, Kristian Vigenin will report on the regional visit to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s Standing Committee on 4 October, and will outline concrete proposals for future engagement in the region, said a statement from the OSCE PA.
 
Kristian Vigenin who started his visit to the region on September 24, has concluded a two-day visit to Azerbaijan. He is scheduled to visit Georgia and Armenia. The visit will be concluded on September 30. 

