OSCE PA Special Representative to visit Azerbaijan

OSCE PA Special Representative on the South Caucasus Kristian Vigenin will pay a visit to the region in September.

The statement came from Bahar Muradova, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE PA, on Tuesday, APA reported.



As part of his trip to the region, the special representative will arrive in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia.

