Yandex metrika counter

OSCE PA Special Representative to visit Azerbaijan

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
OSCE PA Special Representative to visit Azerbaijan

OSCE PA Special Representative on the South Caucasus Kristian Vigenin will pay a visit to the region in September.

The statement came from Bahar Muradova, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE PA, on Tuesday, APA reported.
 
As part of his trip to the region, the special representative will arrive in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia.   

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      