OSCE PA winter session to start in February 21

The 18th winter session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will be held 21-22 February 2019 in Vienna, Austria.

Taking place at the headquarters of the OSCE, the winter session will provide an opportunity for OSCE parliamentarians to hold discussions on timely issues, to be briefed by high-level OSCE officials, and to meet with representatives of the OSCE’s governments.

At the session, by tradition, chairman of the Austrian Parliament, Chairman-In-Office and the Secretary General of the OSCE will make opening remarks.

The 2019 winter session will consist of meetings of the Standing Committee, each General Committee, and joint sessions of the three General Committees.

Members of Azerbaijan Parliament will represent the country at the session to be attended by 300 parliamentarians from 57 member countries.

News.Az

