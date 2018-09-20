OSCE Parliamentary Assembly speaker is in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Giorgi Tsereteli arrived in Azerbaijan

Speaker of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Giorgi Tsereteli arrived in Azerbaijan on September 20 to attend the solemn meeting dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Georgi Tsereteli was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Bahar Muradova and other officials at the Heydar AliyevInternational Airport, AzVision.az reports.

