OSCE plans to monitor contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

On 25 July 2019, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in accordance with its mandate plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

The monitoring will be held in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on July 24.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Mihail Olaru will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

