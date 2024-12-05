OSCE ready to support Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process: Acting Sec-Gen
OSCE
“We are ready to support the ongoing peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” OSCE Acting Secretary General Kate Fearon said at the 31st meeting of the organization’s Council of Foreign Ministers, News.az reports.
She added that the organization he represents is closely monitoring all processes in this direction: “We are closely monitoring the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. I would like to state that, upon the request of the parties, we are also ready to provide our support to this issue.”
She added that the organization he represents is closely monitoring all processes in this direction: “We are closely monitoring the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. I would like to state that, upon the request of the parties, we are also ready to provide our support to this issue.”