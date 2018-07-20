OSCE representative on freedom of media to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Désir announced on Friday he will visit Azerbaijan as part of his trip to the South Caucasus in the near futu

Addressing the 15th annual South Caucasus Media Conference in Tbilisi, Désir said the purpose of his visit is to familiarize with the situation in the field of freedom of speech and press in the South Caucasus countries, including Azerbaijan, APA reports.

