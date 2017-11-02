OSCE secretary general and Lavrov to meet in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Thomas Greminger said that he will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

He recalled that the previous talks with the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry took place in September in New York within the framework of the UN General Assembly.

"And I'm happy to be in Moscow at his invitation in order to continue our discussion," he said in an interview with Kommersant.

Greminger will pay his first official visit to Moscow on November 2-3.

News.Az

