OSCE Secretary General meets with Minsk Group co-chairs
Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Helga Schmid met with Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office on Andrzej Kasprzyk.
In a tweet, Schmid also expressed 'full support' for the Minsk Group's 'ongoing efforts and engagement.