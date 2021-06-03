Yandex metrika counter

OSCE Secretary General meets with Minsk Group co-chairs

Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Helga Schmid met with Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office on Andrzej Kasprzyk.

In a tweet, Schmid also expressed 'full support' for the Minsk Group's 'ongoing efforts and engagement.


News.Az 

