OSCE Secretary General to visit Moscow

OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier will pay a visit to Russia’s capital on April 26.

The statement came from Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, an APA correspondent reported from Moscow.
 
During the visit Zannier will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss ways to resolve the conflicts in the OSCE area, said Zakharova. 

