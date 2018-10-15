OSCE to conduct monitoring of Azerbaijan-Armenia border

+ ↺ − 16 px

The monitoring will be held in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district

The OSCE is expected to monitor the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia on October 16, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on October 15.

The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be conducted by Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller, field assistants of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative.

On the Armenian side, the monitoring will be held by Mihail Olaru and Ognjen Jovic, field assistants of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative.

