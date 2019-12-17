OSCE to conduct monitoring on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border in the direction of Tovuz district on Dec. 18, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.



The Personal Representative's field assistants Ognjen Jovic, Mihail Olaru and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring from the other side of the border.

News.Az

News.Az