OSCE to conduct monitoring on conduct line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, under its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on June 4, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on June 3.

The monitoring is expected to be held in Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district.

The Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

