OSCE to conduct monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, under its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on March 28, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on March 27.

The monitoring is planned to be held in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Terter district.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Ghenadie Petrica will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

News.Az

