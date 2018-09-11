OSCE to conduct monitoring on contact line of troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 12 September 2018, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in accordance with its mandate plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, in the direction of Aghdam region, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistant Mihail Olaru will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

News.az

News.Az