OSCE to hold monitoring on border of Azerbaijan, Armenia

The OSCE is expected to monitor the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia on April 25, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA on April 24.

The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, and his field assistants Gennady Petrica and Martin Schuster.

On the Armenian side, the monitoring will be carried out by field assistants of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative Ognjen Jovic, Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller.

News.Az

