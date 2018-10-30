OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line between Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

The monitoring will be held in the direction of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district

The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring on the line of contact (LOC) in the direction of Aghdam district on Oct. 31, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported Oct. 30.

Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller, field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistant Ghenadie Petrica, OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov, Stephane Visconti and his personal assistant Quentin de Rancourt, Andrew Schofer and his personal assistant David Burnstein will carry out the monitoring on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by Armenia’s armed forces.

News.Az

