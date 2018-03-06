OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian armed forces

OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian armed forces

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

On 7 March 2018, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in accordance with its mandate plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, in the territory of Fuzuli region, the Defense Ministry's press service reports.

The Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

News.Az