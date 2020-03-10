OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

The monitoring will be carried on Wednesday in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, the country’s Defense Ministry reported Tuesday.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Ognen Jovic will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

