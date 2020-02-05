OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on Feb. 6.

The monitoring will be conducted in Azerbaijan's Terter district, the country's Defense Ministry reported.

The Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistants Mihail Olaru and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ognjen Jivic, Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

News.Az

News.Az