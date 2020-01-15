OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, under its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on January 16.

The monitoring will be held in the direction of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, the Defense Ministry reported.

The Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistants Simon Tiller and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Mihail Olaru will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

News.Az

