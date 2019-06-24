OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, under its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on June 25, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on June 24.

The monitoring will be held in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Ognjen Jovic, Simon Tiller and the representative of the High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) LTC Harry O'Connor will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Mihail Olaru, Ghenadie Petrica, Martin Schuster and the representative of the HLPG LTC Ralph Bosshard will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

News.Az

News.Az