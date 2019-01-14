OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the line of contact (LOC) in Terter district on January 15, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said January 14.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Ognjen Jovic will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the Armenian armed forces.

News.Az

News.Az