OSCE to hold next monitoring on state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia

The next monitoring to be held on state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

On August 31, 2017, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border in the direction of Tovuz region.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru, Simon Tiller and Martin Shuster will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Ognjen Jovic will carry out the monitoring from the other side of the border.

