OSCE to monitor Azerbaijan-Armenia border

Under its mandate, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office will hold the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on January 29 on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border in the direction of Tovuz district, the Defense Ministry reported.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller.

On the Armenian side, the monitoring will be held by Mikhail Olaru, Ognjen Jovic and Martin Schuster, field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative.

News.Az

