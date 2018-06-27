OSCE to monitor border of Azerbaijan, Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE is expected to monitor the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia on June 28, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA on June 27.

The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by Gennady Petrica and Ognyen Yovic, who are the field assistants of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative.

On the Armenian side, the monitoring will be carried out by field assistants of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative Simon Tiller and Martin Schuster.

News.Az

