OSCE to monitor border of Azerbaijan, Armenia

The OSCE is expected to monitor the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia on May 3, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA on May 2.

The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Terter district.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by the Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru, Simon Tiller and a representative of the High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Nepokrytykh

On the Armenian side, the monitoring will be carried out by field assistants of the the Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica, Ognjen Jovic, Martin Schuster and the head of the HLPG Colonel Vladimir Minarik.

