OSCE to monitor contact line between Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, under its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on March 12.

The monitoring will be held in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Simon Tiller and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Ghenadie Petrica will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

News.Az

