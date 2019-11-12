OSCE to monitor contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in accordance with its mandate plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on Wednesday.

The monitoring will be carried out in the territory of Azerbaijan's Tartar district, the country's Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.



The Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Ghenadie Petrica will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

