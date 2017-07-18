OSCE to monitor contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE is expected to monitor the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on July 19, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told APA on July 18.

The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative along the line of contact near the Omar Pass of Azerbaijan’s Goygol district.



On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by Mihail Olaru and Martin Schuster, who are field assistants of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative.



On the Azerbaijani territories occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring will be held by the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative, Andrzej Kasprzyk, and his field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Simon Tiller.

News.Az

