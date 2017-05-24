OSCE to monitor contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

OSCE is expected to monitor the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on May 25.

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA on May 24 that the monitoring will be held under the mandate of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, the ministry said.



On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be carried out by field assistants of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative Ghenadie Petrica and Martin Schuster.



On the Azerbaijani territories occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring will be held by field assistants of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller.

News.Az

News.Az