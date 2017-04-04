OSCE to monitor contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE is expected to monitor the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on April 5, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told APA on April 4.

The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative along the line of contact in the direction of Garakhanbeyli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.



On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by Personal Representative’s field assistants Peter Svedberg, Simon Tiller and the head of the High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Colonel Hans Lampalzer.



On the Azerbaijani territories occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring will be carried out by Personal Representative’s field assistants Mikhail Olaru, Ghenadie Petrica and the representative of the HLPG Lt Col Patrick Farrelly.

News.Az

