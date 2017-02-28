OSCE to monitor contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE is expected to monitor the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on March 1, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA on Feb.28.

The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative along the line of contact near Chamanli village of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district.



On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be conducted by field assistants of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Jiri Aberle and Peter Svedberg.



In the territory of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring will be held by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Hristo Hristov.

News.Az

News.Az