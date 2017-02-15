OSCE to monitor contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE is expected to monitor the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on Feb. 16, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Feb. 15.

The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative along the line of contact near Kokhanebi village of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be conducted by field assistants of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica and Peter Svedberg.

In the territory of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring will be held by Personal Representative’s field assistants Jiri Aberle and Hristo Hristov.

