OSCE to monitor contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

The OSCE is expected to monitor the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on February 7, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA on Feb.6.

The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Peter Svedberg.

In the territory of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring will be held by Personal Representative`s field assistants Hristo Hristov, Jiri Aberle and Simon Tiller.

News.Az

