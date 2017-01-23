OSCE to monitor contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE is expected to monitor the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on January 24, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry on Jan.23.

The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative along the line of contact in the direction of Gapanli village of Azerbaijan’s Terter district.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be conducted by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Hristo Hristov, Simon Tiller and Peter Swedberg.

In the territory of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring will be held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Jiri Aberle and Ghenadie Petrica.

News.Az

