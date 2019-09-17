OSCE to monitor contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 18 September 2019, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in accordance with its mandate plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenain troops.

The monitoring will be held in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Sept. 17.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Simon Tiller and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Ognjen Jovic will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

News.Az

News.Az