OSCE to monitor contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the line of contact in Fuzuli district on December 4, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message on December 3.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Mihail Olaru, Ghenadie Petrica and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring exercise on Azerbaijani territory occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

News.Az

News.Az