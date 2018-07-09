OSCE to monitor contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE is expected to monitor the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on June 10, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA on June 9.

The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative’s field assistants Simon Tiller and Head of High Level Planning Group (HLPG) Colonel Vladimir Minarik.

On the Azerbaijani territories, occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring will be carried out by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative’s field assistants Mihail Olaru, Ognjen Jovic and a representative of the HLPG.

News.Az

