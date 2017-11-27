OSCE to monitor contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

OSCE is expected to monitor the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on November 28, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AzVision.az on Novemb

The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative along the line of contact in Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district, according to the message, AzVision reports.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by Personal Representativ’s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller.

On the Azerbaijani territories occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring will be held by Personal Representativ’s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica, Ognjen Jovic and Martin Schuster.

News.Az

